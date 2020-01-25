|
|
BROWN, Annie Celebration of Life for Mrs. Annie Brown, will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 11 AM, at World Changers International Church, 2500 Burdette Rd., College Park, GA 30349; Dr. Creflo Dollar Pastor. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. Viewing will take place on Sunday from 12 PM - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta. 404-349-3000. MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 25, 2020