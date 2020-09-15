1/
1927 - 2020
BURRIS, Annie Earle Annie Earle Burris, formerly of Tucker, Georgia, went home to heaven on September 11, 2020 in West Des Moines, Iowa. She is reunited there with her husband Chalmers E. Burris, to whom she was married for 50 years. Annie Earle was born on October 19, 1927 in in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Annie Earle and Chalmers were married on December 29, 1953 in Goldsboro. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Lowe and her grandchildren Catherine Lyons (Dylan) and Elizabeth Lowe. The family will not have a service at this time, but they have certainly appreciated all the wonderful calls, texts, and e-mails from their friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to West Des Moines Christian Church or The Alzheimer's Association. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
