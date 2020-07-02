Annie Clark

CLARK, Annie Laura Internment Service for Mrs. Annie Laura Clark of 7126 Holmes Ct. Covington, GA will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at 12 PM, at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery, 303 Fincher Rd Covington, GA 30014. Rev. Dexter Mitchell, Eulogist. She leaves to celebrate her life cherish her children, Ms. Jestine Clark, Mr. William (Donna) Clark, Mr. Timothy Clark and Ms. Kathryn Clark, grandchildren, Ms. Sincola Ngalamulume, Mrs. Demetria (Robert) Russell, Ms. Adrienne Turk, Ms. Tawanna Clark, Mr. Nathan Clark, Mr. Phillip Strong, Ms. Erica Nolley, Ms. Shakita Mathis, Ms. Shaconda Smith and Ms. Alfrica King, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12 PM to 6 PM, at the Funeral Home, Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the above address at 11 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com