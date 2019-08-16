|
COLLIER, Annie D. Home going Services for Ms. Annie D. Collier, of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 12:00 PM at Salem Bible Church, 2283 Baker Rd., Atlanta, with remains placed instate at 10:00 AM. The Reverend Jasper Williams, Jr., Sr. Pastor, Reverend Larry David, Officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery, Atlanta. She leaves to cherish, 2 daughters, Antune Partee (Maurice Johnson), Yolanda Arnold; 2 sons, Dewayne Arnold (Evette Jackson), Anthony Arnold (Vickie); over 30 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, 1 sister, Eloise Arnold; 1 brother, Lamar Arnold (Cecila); and a host of nieces, nephews, distant relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2019