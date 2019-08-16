Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Salem Bible Church
2283 Baker Rd
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Home going Services
Salem Bible Church, 2283 Baker Rd.
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Annie Collier Obituary
COLLIER, Annie D. Home going Services for Ms. Annie D. Collier, of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 12:00 PM at Salem Bible Church, 2283 Baker Rd., Atlanta, with remains placed instate at 10:00 AM. The Reverend Jasper Williams, Jr., Sr. Pastor, Reverend Larry David, Officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery, Atlanta. She leaves to cherish, 2 daughters, Antune Partee (Maurice Johnson), Yolanda Arnold; 2 sons, Dewayne Arnold (Evette Jackson), Anthony Arnold (Vickie); over 30 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, 1 sister, Eloise Arnold; 1 brother, Lamar Arnold (Cecila); and a host of nieces, nephews, distant relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2019
