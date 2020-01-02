|
CROUCH, Annie Ms. Annie Lee "Ann" Crouch (Miss Annie), 75, of Covington, GA, passed away on December 23, 2019. She is survived by her Sister, Jeanell Bridges; Children, Cheryl Varner, Gerrard Crouch (Sheryl), Dwayne Crouch, and Elder Eleanor Crouch; 11 grandchildren, two great-grands and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The wake will take place at Willie Watkins Funeral Home, located at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA on Friday, January 3, 2020. Visitation time: 12 - 8 PM. The family will receive family and friends between 7 - 8 PM. Funeral Services and Interment will be held at Lincoln Cemetery's Chapel located at 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., Atlanta, GA on Saturday, January 4 at 11:00 am. Those who wish to send flowers can send them in care of Wimberly Funeral Home in Gainesville, GA - (770) 536-3251. Wimberly Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement, Gainesville, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 2, 2020