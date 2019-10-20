|
EVANS-WRIGHT, Annie Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Annie Ruth Bullock Evans-Wright will be Monday, October 21, 2019, at 11 AM; East Lake United Methodist Church, 2500 Hosea L. Williams Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30317. Pastor Jesse Gordon, Eulogist. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Family will leave from residence at 10 AM, Monday, October 21. Wake will be TONIGHT from 6 - 8 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758 - 1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019