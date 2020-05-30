FECKOURY, Annie Grace Annie Grace Feckoury, age 95, of Grayson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Grace was born and raised in Alabama, the middle of five girls to Ruby and Bert Stansell. She graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1943. While there, she was crowned "Miss Cotton Queen of Alabama" at the annual State Cotton Festival after first winning the county contest, then the statewide competition. After high school Grace moved to Atlanta with her family and worked at Western Union, Fort McPherson and Southern Bell. She was a dedicated homemaker and excellent seamstress. In later years, she was employed by Sears until retiring in 1990. She liked to paint and make porcelain dolls. She fulfilled a lifelong dream of visiting Paris and loved it. But her favorite place to be was with her family. Grace was a member of Tucker First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class. She was the church librarian for 40 years and served in several board positions for the Church and Synagogue Library Association. Grace was also a lifetime member of the Cedar Club of Atlanta. Preceded in death by her husband, George Feckoury, their daughter, Mary Ann Feckoury and their granddaughter, Halle Grace Scott, she is survived by her children, Tom Williams (Sandra) of Buford, Valerie Feckoury Scott (Steve) of Dunwoody, Kevin Feckoury (Deana) of Alpharetta and Brad Feckoury of Grayson, grandchildren Leigh Ann Williams, Andrew Williams, Will Scott, Claire Feckoury, Matthew Feckoury and Emily Feckoury, great grandchildren Haley Williams, Peyton Williams and Kylee Reusch. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 AM, for family and friends at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346 or Wellroot Family Services, 1967 Lakeside Pkwy., Suite 400, Tucker, GA 30084. Condolences may be expressed at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. (770) 564-2726.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2020.