HINES, Annie Mae Ms. Annie M. Hines of Newnan died on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Insignia of Newnan. Viewing/visitation will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6-7p.m. at Roscoe Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc. 182 Millard Farmer Ind. Blvd., Newnan, GA 30263. The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, 10 a.m. at Newnan Chapel UMC 72 Robinson Str., Newnan, GA 30263. Interment will follow immediately after the Funeral Service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Roscoe Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc. 770-253-1232.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2019