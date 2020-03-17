|
|
|
JACKSON (SHUMATE), Annie Fair March 16, 1935 March 14, 2020 Annie Fair Shumate Jackson was born March 16, 1935 to Clyde and Margaret Gardner Shumate of Greenville, South Carolina. An honor student at Sterling High School, she matriculated to Clark College in 1953 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. Ann received her master's degree in Education from Atlanta University in 1964 and completed post graduate work at New York University. Ann was married to Ira L. Jackson and had two children, Lynn Fair and Ira Jr. of Atlanta. Her greatest joy was being a mother. Ann did not meet a stranger and was fiercely independent. A school teacher in DeKalb County and Atlanta Public schools, she never raised her voice. Ann served as a Child Care Consultant with the Division of Family & Children Services and retired after 30 years of service. She enjoyed travel, wine tasting, and playing contract bridge. She was a member of the Casual Clique Bridge Club, the 160s, and the Sister Girls. Ann was a parishioner of the Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church, where she served in the St. Margaret Mary Circle and Adoration Chapel Guardians, and on the Funeral Committee and as a Eucharistic minister. She is survived by her daughter Lynn Jackson Stafford and son Ira Jackson Jr., son-in-law Patrick Stafford, daughter-in-law Sonya Joi Bacote Jackson, granddaughters Jordan Bacote Jackson of Washington, DC, Maegann Elizabeth Stafford of Atlanta and Ryan Shumate Jackson of New York City, grandson Toren Jackson Stafford of Nashville, sister Bobbie Louise Fuller, niece Renee Banks, and a host of relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 10:00am at the Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2020