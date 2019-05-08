|
|
CODY, Annie Kate Home Going service for Mrs. Annie Kate Cody, of Social Circle, GA, will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church, Social Circle, GA, Rev. George Hill, eulogist. Her remains will lie instate at 12 noon. Interment, Bennie Hill Cemetery, Social Circle, GA. Cortege will assemble at 1000 Victoria Lane, Oxford, GA at 12 noon Thursday. Visitation, TODAY from 12 noon to 8 p.m. and family hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Young-Levett Funeral Home COVINGTON CHAPEL, (770) 786-2944. younglevettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2019