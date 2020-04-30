|
LINDER (CARTER), Annie Pearl Annie Pearl Carter Linder was born August 12, 1919 to John and Beulah Jackson Carter. Annie Pearl had three brothers, Carose, Rufus and Farris Carter. As a child, Annie Pearl was affectionately known as "Spooni" by her Uncle Eli Carter, her father's brother. Annie Pearl grew up in Donovan, GA, Johnson County in South Georgia. She attended Old Doc Kemp School in Wrightsville, GA. Annie Pearl married her teenage sweetheartRoman Linder in Wrightsville, GA on February 11, 1940. Annie Pearl and Roman left South Georgia and moved to Atlanta to raise their family. Annie Pearl and Roman were parents to 10 children, Roman Jr, (died as an infant), Rufus, Marion, Larry, (died as an infant), Petunia, Carl, Zebedee, Clay, Annie Veola and Evelyn (died as an infant). They joined Second Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Annie Pearl was a member there for over 70 years. During her time as a member of Second Mount Vernon, she worked with the youth usher board and the choir in planning fund raisers and youth trips. She organized plays (one in particular the "10 Virgins"). She participated in the annual Calendar Tea, and was instrumental in her birth month of August, winning the trophy for raising the most amount of money a few times. She was a member of the Young Women's Christian Club and the Deaconess Board. Annie Pearl was always very active throughout her life. She started a bible study group in her home for the neighborhood children. She wanted to instill in them biblical principles and discipline in hopes that this activity would divert them away from youthful misbehavior. Annie Pearl was president of the PTA for two terms at Peter James Bryant Elementary School. At one point she was a member of the Heroines of Jericho Masonic Lodge. Annie Pearl enjoyed traveling with her children, she was even blessed to travel to Europe and Canada. Annie Pearl retired from the Atlanta Board of Education in 1983. Where she worked in food service. Annie Pearl and Roman celebrated joint retirements during the summer of 1983. After four years of declining health, Annie Pearl, with her new wings, took flight and went home to be with the Lord on April 23rd. Just in time for Roman's birthday, April 28. Mama was cared for and loved by her all of children as well as the professional home health staff. However, her most diligent and unwavering care was from her son Carl. Carl seldom left the house except for short errands. Annie Pearl dearly loved her children, her children's spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves to cherish her memory, five sons, Rufus Lee Linder (Harriett), Marion Linder (Earnestine), Carl Linder, Zebedee Linder, and Clay Linder (Vicki), two daughters, Petunia Linder Gissendaner, (Kenny), and Annie Veola Linder Reed (James), six grandsons, Kenneth J. Gissendaner, Jr. (Kahloe), Kevin Linder, (Rick Berendson), Jelani Linder (Shani), Justin Linder, Jamari Linder (Ashley), and Jamaal Reed (Alison), five granddaughters, Ericka Linder, Christina Linder Isom, Keisha J. Gissendaner Thomas, (Brian), Jameela Reed, and Lauren Linder Grunberg, (Jonathan), 13 great-grandchildren, Erin Isom, London Isom, Gabriella Grunberg, Grady Grunberg, Kenneth J. Gissendaner, III, Hollis Linder, Jelani Linder, Jr., Jaden Linder, Jade Linder, Kingston Linder, Charley Rose Linder, Chance Reed, and Jackson Reed Darby, nephews, Russell Carter, (Edna), Carose Carter, Jr., Melvin Carter, Harvey Carter, nieces, Kay Dexter, Nola Neal and Clara Johnson (Earnest). All of her nieces and nephews from South Georgia, a host of cousins, and family friends. In celebration of her life, a private service will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1 PM. Viewing will be available through Live Streaming starting at 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Atlanta Food Bank in memory of Annie Pearl Linder. Live Streaming will be available on Donald Trimble Mortuary's website. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2020