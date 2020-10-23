1/
Annie Mack
{ "" }
MACK, Annie Pearl

Annie Pearl Jackson Mack, age 89, of Atlanta, GA formerly of Athens, GA, passed October 15, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 825 Winterville Road, Athens, GA.

Public viewing, Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11 AM-1 PM at Watkins Funeral Home, 163 North Avenue, Jonesboro, GA 30236 and 4 PM- 7 PM at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home, 1253 W. Broad St., Athens, GA.

Survivors include: niece, Felicia (Daniel) Jordan; nephews, Curtis Colbert and Henry Ingram, Jr.; www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com 706-543-3623

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Watkins Funeral Home
OCT
23
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
