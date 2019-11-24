|
MANN, Annie Doris Annie Doris Mann, 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her home in Peachtree City, Georgia. She was born on March 13, 1930 in Senoia, GA to the late George Tinsley and the late Helen McRee Tinsley. Mrs. Mann was married to the late Lester H. Mann Jr. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia Tinsley Channell, Martha Tinsley Mathews, George Minton Tinsley, and Betty Tinsley Beckwith. She is survived by a special great-nephew, Tim Allen and a good friend, Dee Hottinger; also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews and many other family members. She graduated from Campbell High School and later went to the American Institute of Banking after attending Georgia State University. She then started working at SunTrust Bank in 1947 as a clerk in the File Department. Leading up to 1967, she held various positions in the bank such as Secretary in the Bond Department and a Chairman to the Secretary of the President. Mrs. Mann worked her way up from a Commercial Officer to a Personal Banker, then became a Manager in the Student Loan Department. In 1985, she became the Assistant Vice President of SunTrust Bank until her retirement in 1994. Besides working at the bank, she was a member of various organizations. These organizations include the Venture Club of Atlanta, where she was Charter President, Southern Region of Venture Clubs, and Pilot Club of Downtown Atlanta, holding the position as President. She was also the Vice President of the Women's Chamber Commerce of Atlanta, a member of the Senoia Historical Society, Lexington Park Community Association, and a Chairman of the 1971 Atlanta Dogwood Festival. She was a member of the American Institute of Banking, National Association of Bank Women, and Georgia Association of Student Aid Administrators. Mrs. Mann was a faithful member of St. Andrew's in the Pines Episcopal Church in Peachtree City, GA where a service of worship will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Donations in Mrs. Mann's memory may be made to the choir of St. Andrew's in the Pines Episcopal Church. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.mckoon.com McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory | 770-253-4580
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019