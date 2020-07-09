Annie McKibben

MCKIBBEN, Annie Lou Mrs. Annie Lou Mckibben of Covington, GA, wife of the Late Reverend Joe Lewis Mckibben, entered eternal rest on July 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Amos Moses and Mrs. Gennie (Akins) Williams, sisters, Jennie Mae Smith, Vear Jean Sidwell, Nellie Mckibben and brothers, John, Charlie , JT , Clarence and Arthur Williams. Internment Service will be held Friday, July 9, 2020, at 12 PM, at Peeks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 3185 Old Salem Road, Conyers, GA 30013 Rev. James Battle, Pastor. She leaves to cherish her memories, granddaughter, Ashly B Phillips, great-grandchildren, Trinity, Zion and Harmony, sisters, Florine Baker, Mrs. Mattie (James) Hamm and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 12 PM - 6 PM. at the Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 11:45 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
