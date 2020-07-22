1/
Annie Newton
NEWTON, Annie Ruth Ms. Annie Ruth Newton, age 84, of Decatur, GA, passed Thursday, July 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Newton will be held at 11 AM, on Thursday, July 23, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons South DeKalb Chapel by invitation only. Interment at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Dr., Lithonia, GA 30058. Visitation will be held 3 PM - 5 PM, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. (404) 241-5656.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
JUL
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
