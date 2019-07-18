PRIMM, Annie Elizabeth Bailey "Liz" Annie Elizabeth (Liz) Bailey Primm died peacefully at her home from natural causes on July 14, 2019. She was born on July 31, 1920, and was the eldest daughter of the late United States Senator Josiah W. Bailey and Edith Pou Bailey. She was predeceased by her husband, William J. Primm, Jr., and her 4 siblings, James H. Pou Bailey; Josiah William Bailey, Jr.; Edith Bailey Holland; and Sallie Bailey Remson. Liz is survived by her 3 daughters, Betsy, Edith and Becky Primm and her unofficially adopted daughter and grandson, Vjollca Prroni Young and Victor Skenderi, who brought her great joy. Liz was a life long reader and student of finance and politics. She considered the right to vote a privilege and a civic obligation. Seldom during her 80 years of voter eligibility did she miss a chance to cast a vote locally or nationally. Liz was a member of North Avenue Presbyterian Church for over 60 years, where she persuaded the senior pastor to provide space for a clinic for children with neurological problems. She was a mediator for the Justice Center of Atlanta for over 20 years, an 18-year member of the Fulton County Juvenile Court Citizens Review Panel, and a 30-year member of the Advisory Board of the Friends of the Developmentally Disabled-North. She was also a life long member of the Junior League of Atlanta. One of her proudest volunteer jobs was as chair of the Brookwood Hills Tree Committee. Her bold confrontation of commercial tree trimmers whenever she felt they might harm the neighborhood's magnificent treeswas legendary. Her daughters shall remember her as a shining example of commitment, integrity, strength, courage, optimism, love, and faith. The family wishes to express its deep appreciation to Gwen Calloway, Becky's longtime special independent caregiver who is considered a member of our family, for giving such outstanding care and help. It is also grateful to Kadan Homecare, especially Pauline Hampton, Sally Nunez, and Lavern Parrish, for the care provided to Liz during the last 18 months. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 3:30PM, H.M. Patterson Springhill Funeral Home, 1020 Spring Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 followed by a reception at Ansley Golf Club, 196 Montgomery Ferry Drive, NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Salvation Army or Thornwell Orphanage, 302 South Broad Street, Clinton, SC, 29325 or the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from July 18 to July 19, 2019