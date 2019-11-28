Services
RAWLINS, Annie Cloe Annie Cloe (Singleton) Rawlins of Dunwoody, GA died on Nov. 25, 2019 from pneumonia complications. Born to Eddie Garland and Bertha Montine (McElroy) Singleton in Duluth, GA on June 5, 1931, she was one of eight children: Henrietta, Omie, Tommie, Frank, Joe, Eddie, and Richard. Annie 'Cloe' married Samuel M. Rawlins Jr. (1930-2007) of Grayson, GA on Sept. 12, 1953. She is survived by her children: Samuel M. Rawlins III, his wife Laura, Victoria E. Dougherty her husband Jeff. Family and friends are invited to gather at Wages & Sons Gwinnett 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. at 10:00 AM Sunday Dec. 1, 2019 for 10:30 procession to an 11:00 AM burial service at Chestnut Grove cemetery, Grayson, GA. Rawlins family cousins: Reverend Tom R. Rowe and Mr. Frances H. Rowe officiating. Online condolences may be express at www.wagesandsons.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 28, 2019
