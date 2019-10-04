|
SIMMONS, Annie Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Annie Mae Simmons will be held 11 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Midway Missionary Baptist Church, 2280 Godby Rd., College Park. Interment Southview Cemetery. Family will receive relatives and friends TODAY from 6 - 8 PM. She leaves to cherish her memories: Daughter, Lisa (Clifford) Scroggins; Son, Kenneth Christopher Daniel, Jr.; eight adoring grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers; three sisters; and a host of relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296, 770-907-8548
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019