Services
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
1410 Hwy 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30296
770-907-8548
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Midway Missionary Baptist Church
2280 Godby Rd
College Park, GA
View Map
Annie Simmons Obituary
SIMMONS, Annie Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Annie Mae Simmons will be held 11 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Midway Missionary Baptist Church, 2280 Godby Rd., College Park. Interment Southview Cemetery. Family will receive relatives and friends TODAY from 6 - 8 PM. She leaves to cherish her memories: Daughter, Lisa (Clifford) Scroggins; Son, Kenneth Christopher Daniel, Jr.; eight adoring grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers; three sisters; and a host of relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296, 770-907-8548
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019
