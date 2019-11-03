Services
Coggins Funeral Home
321 Hannahs Mill Road
Thomaston, GA 30286
(706) 647-9681
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
at the graveside
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Atlanta, TN
View Map
Annie Stallings Obituary
STALLINGS, Annie Pearl "Anne" Mrs. Annie Pearl "Anne" Stallings age 92 of Atlanta GA, died Thursday October 31, 2019 at Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Mrs. Stallings was born on August 15, 1927 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Robert Lee Sockwell and the late Lillie Mae Sockwell. She was formerly employed with Selig Chemical Industries where she worked as the Office Manager until 1966. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Wayne Patton Stallings Jr., daughter Cheryl Ann Stallings, son Wayne Gregory Stallings, brother Robert Harold Sockwell, sisters Mildred Elizabeth Sockwell Duncan, Margaret Hazel Sockwell Etheridge. Survivors include her daughter Kim (Jimmy) Purcell of Franklin Tn, grandchildren Mr. Austin Keith Lewis of Los Angeles, CA, Mr. Jackson Stallings Lewis of Knoxville TN, brother in law Mr. Larry (Sharon) Stallings of Thomaston GA, sister in law Mrs. Janey (Roy) Butler of Conyers GA, many nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta with Mr. Larry Stallings officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside on Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Benton Hall Academy Tuition Assistance, 5555 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220. Coggins Funeral Home of Thomaston, GA, is in charge of arrangements!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019
