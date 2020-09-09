Annie Stublefield

STUBLEFIELD, Annie W. Annie W. Stublefield, PhD passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020. She was educated in the Clayton county school system and graduated salutatorian. She held a lifelong passion for learning. Her degrees included a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise Science, Master of Science in Counseling Psychology, and Doctorate of Philosophy. She worked for AT&T in numerous departments during her 35 years of service and retired as a telecommunications manager. Please join us on Friday morning, September 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM for a Celebration of Life service.