Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory
1975 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for Ansell Gray
Ansell Gray

Ansell Gray Obituary
GRAY, Ansell Wayne Ansell Wayne Gray, age 77, of Hiram, passed away Nov. 14, 2019. Wayne loved fishing and Alabama football, but most of all, he loved being with his family and friends. He was a 1962 graduate of Glencoe, AL High School. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Ansell and Jeanette Gray; and brother, Kenneth Gray. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Gray; sons, Tim (Bonnie) Gray of Douglasville, Anthony (Dawn) Gray of Hiram, and Greg (Stacey) Gray of Douglasville; and eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 18, 2 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Sweetwater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 PM - 2 PM before the service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 16, 2019
