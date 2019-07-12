Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
2870 Headland Drive
East Point, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
2870 Headland Drive
East Point, GA
View Map
ABERNATHY, Anthony Celebration of Life Service for Anthony Devon Abernathy will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2870 Headland Drive, East Point, GA 30344. Pastor Shaun Heckstall, officiating. Instate 12:00 Noon. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 12:30 PM on the day of service. He is survived by his wife, Donnay Heckstall Abernathy; children, Anthony "Tony" (Alexis) Abernathy, Amber and Ariel Abernathy, Delynn Clemons; grandchildren, Layla and Anthony Jr.; mother, DeLynn Clemmons; brothers, Gerald (Tora) Sherrill, Chris Rowe; and other relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel (404)-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019
