Anthony Butterworth


1937 - 2020
Anthony Butterworth Obituary
BUTTERWORTH, Anthony J. March 19, 1937 - March 22, 2020 Tony Butterworth, 83, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, formerly of the UK, slipped away in his sleep after a long battle with Alzheimer's. During his stellar career he circled the globe leading a series of international consumer goods corporations as President/CEO. His sixth sense for strategic planning, innovation and success included mentoring countless executives and friends. He is survived by his wife Sheila Murray of Lakewood Ranch, FL, sister Dr. Patricia Butterworth of St. Albans, UK, and numerous London-based nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020
