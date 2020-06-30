Anthony Cobourn

COBOURN, Anthony David On June 16, 2020, Anthony David Cobourn, loving husband and father, passed away at age 79. Tony was born on October 5, 1940 in Syracuse, NY to Raymond and Margaret Cobourn. He grew up in Baldwinsville, NY, graduated in 1963 from Hamilton College with an AB in Economics. Soon after, he married Edith Riggs Cobourn, his partner and best friend for 56 years. Tony enjoyed a 30 year career with IBM where he specialized in Human Resources and Employee Relations, retiring in 1993. A lover of music, prose and poetry, Tony was an avid writer and lyricist. He taught a memoir writing class, wrote and performed songs at each of his children's weddings, and published Seasoned Greetings, which chronicles his family's journey through three decades of humorous Christmas letters. He sang in the choir and founded a Folk Mass Group at St. David's Episcopal Church in Roswell, GA where he was a long-time member. Tony was famous among friends for Anthony's Premium Fudge, which he made, packaged and gave as gifts during the holidays. He was also known for his quick wit, bad puns and compassionate counsel. After 37 years in Roswell GA, Tony and Edith relocated to Bainbridge Island, WA in August of 2019. He is survived by his wife Edith, his children Jennifer Tse of Sierra Madre, CA, Andrew Cobourn of San Jose, CA, Elizabeth Joss of Bainbridge Island, WA, his sister Margaret Robinson of Myrtle Beach, SC, and his seven marvelous grandchildren. Gifts in Tony's memory may be made to black2thefuture.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 30, 2020.