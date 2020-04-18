|
DEMMA, Jr., Anthony Philip Anthony Philip Demma, Jr., age 77 of Newnan, GA, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. "Phil" was born on September 22, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Anthony P. Demma, Sr. and Virginia Stewart Demma. Phil grew up in Chicago, IL and loved sharing stories of his Italian and Scottish ancestry. In his younger years, Phil was an avid athlete and played baseball on his college team. As an adult, Phil had a passion for playing tennis and golf. One of his best memories was traveling to Scotland to play golf at St Andrews and Royal Troon courses, and going to The Open. Phil was a sport car enthusiast until the end. He had a fondness for two seater ragtops, but his eyes would light-up for any BMW. He delighted in road trips. On one such trip over Spring Break, Phil drove his Triumph (TR3) to Fort Lauderdale Florida and there he met Chris. Thus began the adventure of their life together which spanned over 53 years. Phil's career in sales served him well, and brought the family to Marietta, GA in the early '70s. Nearing retirement, Phil and Chris moved to Newnan, GA. The decision to retire in Newnan was easy as it reminded them of East Cobb, but everyone knew the golf courses were the driving factor for Phil. After retiring he decided to return to work to be near his favorite past time. In this chapter of life, he worked at White Oak and other Cannongate courses in the pro shop. Phil was known for his sense of humor, natural storytelling flair, and contagious laugh. He had an uncanny ability to never meet a stranger and would strike-up a conversation with anyone. He is survived by his wife, Chris Demma, Newnan, GA, children, Sean (Deanna) Demma, Dunwoody, GA and Stuart Demma, Newnan, GA, sister, Barbara (Dave) Harrington, Bokeelia, FL, brother-in-laws, Bill (Pam) Scheibel, Verona WI, and Craig (Gail) Scheibel Villa Rica, GA, sister-in-laws, Claudia (Dennis) Iverson, Fitchburg, WI, and Carole (Dennis) Schmitt, Newnan, GA, stepsister, Cheri (Frank) Sicola, Georgetown, TX, and stepbrother, Keith (Arlene) Olson, Fox Lake, IL. Phil was lucky to have a large and loving extended family, and was blessed with 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 20 nephews and nieces, and many cousins. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Dolores Demma, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Betty Scheibel. The family is grateful for the wonderful and compassionate teams at Benton House, Avalon Health & Rehabilitation, and Piedmont Newnan Hospital who helped Phil through his journey. A special thank you to Dr. James M. Smith and his team, as well as the other specialists within Piedmont Healthcare for their support and care. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Phil will be scheduled when the World returns to a new normal; post pandemic. Phil will be missed but always in our hearts. We know he lived a full life, loved all of us, and fought Parkinson's Disease courageously. Godspeed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local community food bank, or the Parkinson's Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org. You may sign the family guest book or send condolences online at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory | 770-253-4580.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2020