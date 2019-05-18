Services
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Lying in State
Sunday, May 19, 2019
10:30 AM
New Bethel Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM
New Bethel Grove Baptist Church
501 Bethel Grove Road
Monticello, GA
Resources
Anthony Freeman Obituary
FREEMAN, Anthony J. Funeral Service for Mr. Anthony J. Freeman of Conyers, GA will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at New Bethel Grove Baptist Church, 501 Bethel Grove Road Monticello, GA. 31064 Reverend W.H. Gaither, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Bethabara Missionary Baptist Church, 11392 Highway 36 Covington, GA 30014. He leaves to cherish his memories; a loving and devoted daughter, Ms. Alysia Freeman; one grandson, Nadaji Freeman; parents, Mr. & Mrs. Freddie (Alice) Freeman; one brother, Mr. Freddie Freeman; two nieces, five nephews and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 10:30 A.M. until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at 706 Baker Road Oxford, GA 30054 at 11:00 A.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 18, 2019
