Services
Arlington Memorial Park
201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-0750
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
Roswell, GA
View Map
Anthony Kwapisz Obituary
KWAPISZ, Anthony Anthony A. Kwapisz, age 93, of Sandy Springs, GA passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 surrounded by the comfort and love of his family. Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Maria Louise Kwapisz, his twin daughters Karen Cope and Kathy Russell (Jack Russell) and his son William Kwapisz (Joyce). He was also blessed to have 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Art was born in Detroit, MI, attended De LaSalle High School and graduated from The University of Detroit with a degree in chemical engineering. After graduation he worked as a Chemical Engineer with several companies in Management rising eventually to a VP of Operations until his retirement. A memorial mass is planned for Thursday, February 27th, at 10:30, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Roswell. Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2020
