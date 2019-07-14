LISS, Anthony "Paul" Anthony "Paul" Liss was the most easy-going person. Anyone who met Paul could attest to his amiable personality and big heart. Paul would always go out of his way to help anyone and everyone in need. He was loved and adored by many and will always be remembered for easy going nature and love of animals. Paul had a long career at MAS (Materials Analytical Services), LLC, where he was a Specialty Services Manager. He was known as "MacGyver" to his co-workers, as he had a unique way of solving problems, and creating solutions using whatever materials he had available. Anthony Paul Liss, 58, died July 9th, from severe cardiac arrest caused by complications from a fairly recent horrific automobile accident. Paul was born in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, IL, and he lived in the general area until he moved to Atlanta at the age of 14. Paul attended Chamblee High School where he distinguished himself as an exceptional athlete earning multiple Letters in Football and Track. Paul graduated from Chamblee High School in 1979, and then attended the University of Georgia in Athens. Paul was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, where he met many of his lifelong friends, and is always remembered for his good nature and love of brotherhood. Paul is also known for his 16-year relationship with a mixed breed terrier who went by the name of Buckwheat. Buckwheat was Paul's constant companion and would follow Paul to his worksite, visits to friends, or a variety of other locations. Together they traveled the country and enjoyed spending time in Utah, Arizona, and places in between. Paul is the beloved son of Nancy and the late Anthony "Tony" Liss and is survived by sisters Nancy Ellen, and Rebecca, and the late Rachel, brothers Michael (Christy) and Matthew (Laine), along with nieces Victoria, Cameron, and Nicole, and nephews Marty, Marshall, and Tommy. Paul is also survived by his cherished friend Ruth Williams. The Liss family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at H.M. Patterson Funeral Home in Sandy Springs. A funeral will be held at 3pm Friday, July 19th at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Brookhaven. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Anthony Paul Liss's name to the Atlanta Humane Society. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019