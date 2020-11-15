RICCI, Anthony



Stephen Anthony Ricci of McDonough, GA and Queens, NY peacefully entered into eternal rest after a valiant two-year battle with cancer. Stephen was born on December 5, 1953 in Harlem, NY. He was the second son born to Ruth and Donald Ricci. He earned his undergraduate degree from State University of New York Oneonta, then continued at Columbia College where he earned a Masters degree in Education and Special Education. Stephen joined New York Corrections Department and embarked on an illustrious career as a public servant. He later moved to the Correction Academy to develop what was heralded as the best Academy in the country. He was a champion for fair treatment of inmates and grew a passion for law. He furthered his education by completing a law degree at New York Law. He was later promoted to Captain and Asst. Commissioner of trials and litigation. He later held many leadership positions including President of the New York City Correction Guardians Legal Association. He later relocated to the Atlanta area where he continued to practice law. Stephen was a man of excellence and intelligence with a passion for helping and teaching others. He was a "champion for the underdog" who frequently mentored troubled youth and encouraged inmates to pursue second chances. He loved exploration through his international travels and nature lover. Stephen is survived by daughters Victoria Ricci and Stephanie Ricci, granddaughter A'lexcyia Ashana Washington, brothers Jack Ricci and Donald Ricci Jr. Through his legal, teaching and corrections career, Stephen was a father figure and mentor to many and is also survived by students, colleagues, clients and life long friends. His infectious smile, warm personality and sense of humor will be greatly missed.



