THOMAS, Anthony "AJ"



Celebration of Life Service for Anthony "AJ" Thomas will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1 PM, at Greater Saint Peter AME Church, 9540 Fayetteville Road, Jonesboro, GA 30238. Viewing will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 5 PM - 7 PM, at Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 GA HWY-138, Riverdale, GA 30296.



Anthony "AJ" Thomas was born on August 9, 1953 in Detroit, MI. His parents Hannah and Aaron Thomas preceded him in death. Surrounded by family, AJ went to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 22, 2020.



AJ accepted Christ at an early age. He grew up attending church at the Apostolic Church of God in Christ in Detroit, MI. He attended Holly Grove AME Church and Flat Rock AME Church.



He met the love of his life Dr. Alvetta Peterman Thomas in 1986. They married in 1987 and created a blended family with two children.



AJ enjoyed the outdoors. As a Cub Scout he explored fishing and camping. He played neighbor league football for the Westside Cubs. He enjoyed comic books, movies, and music. But music became his passion as he enjoyed playing the Saxophone. His love of music extended into adulthood. He enjoyed all genres of music. His enjoyment of music pushed him to attend numerous concerts and create his own Pandora Stations.



He attended Cass Tech High School and Wayne State University with a major in Business Administration/Marketing. His major in Business Administration/Marketing led to a lifelong career in retail management. He was a successful group merchandiser, assistant store manager, store manager and district manager for national chains including Sears, Montgomery Ward, Mervyns' and Target. He traveled to several states opening and closing stores. His last retail assignment was with Target in Newnan where he planned, coordinated, staffed and opened the new store. After retirement he continued as an entrepreneur. He was the owner/manager of two UPS Stores one in Griffin and another in Jonesboro. He later sold the UPS Stores and opened Express Tax Business Services in Fairburn.



AJ enjoyed golf, travel, music, politics, poker, and Jeopardy. Most weekends were spent playing golf throughout the Canongate Golf system with golf buddies including Jim Brazelton, Bob Gibson, Waldo Brown, and Dr. William Solomon.



In addition to his wife of 33 years, AJ is survived by his two children, Carmeletta Brent of Senoia, GA and Aaron (Kiki) Thomas of Ypsilanti, MI, brother, Charles Thomas of Dothan, AL, sister, Gloria Thomas of Senoia, GA, brother-in-law Minister Jacque Peterman, Sr., of Montgomery, AL, and three grandchildren, Alexis, Ananda, and Richard "RJ" Brent, Jr. as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Services will be streamed live through Zoom; Meeting ID: 829 8131 5659 Passcode: 201010.



