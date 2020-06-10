TRESCOTT, Anthony Wyatt Anthony Wyatt Trescott (Tony) was born in Boston, MA on July 5, 1935, and passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Marietta, GA. Tony was preceded in death by the love of his life for 61 years and first mate, Joey. He is also preceded by his sister, Connie Ferguson. He is dearly missed by his daughter, Luanne Bentley, son-in-law Drew Bentley, three grandchildren, who admired and respected their Gonny, Taylor Bentley, Clarke (Laura) Bentley, Jackson Bentley, and sisters Ellen Ellis and Rene (Fred) Abeles. The family deeply appreciates and wishes to thank Tony's team of medical professionals, devoted caregivers who tenderly cared for Tony, and the excellent staff at Sterling Estates. A private celebration of Tony's life will be planned. Memorial gifts to honor Tony may be sent with a notation for the Building Fund to Marietta Community Church, 1349 Old Highway 41, Marietta, GA. 30060. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta is handling the arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 10, 2020.