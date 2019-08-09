|
DAVIS, Antonio Jamal Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Antonio Jamal Davis "Duck" of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00 AM at Antioch Baptist Church North, 540 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW, Atlanta with remains to lie in repose at 9:30 AM Rev. K. L. Alexander, Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. Mr. Davis leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Pamela Starks; stepfather, Arthur Starks; son, Quashawn Davis; brother, Anthony Davis; stepsister, Monique Bedford; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019