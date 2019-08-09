Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Reposing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Antioch Baptist Church North
540 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church North
540 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Antonio Davis Obituary
DAVIS, Antonio Jamal Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Antonio Jamal Davis "Duck" of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00 AM at Antioch Baptist Church North, 540 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW, Atlanta with remains to lie in repose at 9:30 AM Rev. K. L. Alexander, Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. Mr. Davis leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Pamela Starks; stepfather, Arthur Starks; son, Quashawn Davis; brother, Anthony Davis; stepsister, Monique Bedford; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019
