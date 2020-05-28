|
LADDIN, April Mary Ms. April Mary Laddin, age 58, passed away in her sleep in the presence of loved ones on May 26, 2020, following a long battle with lymphoma. April was born September 13, 1961 at Women's Hospital in New York City, to Gail and Irv Laddin. Born autistic, April lived a special life that was cut short too soon, but was a great life, a full life, an independent life. April was determined. She could do anything she set her mind to. When she was 7 years old, April lived in Lincoln, NE and attended a special needs school, Villa Marie. At Villa Marie, April met Sister Shirley Morrissey, who became a life-long member of April's family. After April's family moved to Minnesota, April graduated from Osseo High School. April was one of the pioneers for handicapped people to gain access to the jobs market, and worked for many years, at restaurants, a grocery store, and a school cafeteria. April always loved the water, whether that was the lake, the pool, or washing dishes. As a child, April looked forward to her family's trips to Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, and enjoyed being in the water at Fox Lake near Chicago or Lake Geneva in Wisconsin. In more recent years, April treasured her trips to Lake Lanier, and then Lake Oconee with her family. She especially enjoyed collecting pine cones at Lake Oconee with nieces Sara Claire and Maya. April's love of water was especially handy to her family when it came time to clean the dishes. At every big gathering of family or friends, April was waiting for the dishes. April always enjoyed her annual pilgrimages with her family, especially to Baseball Spring Training in Clearwater, FL, baseball, breakfast at Lenny's, and dinner at La Teresita. April loved having nieces (Sara Claire 8, and Maya 7), and they loved her. As April got unsure of her steps, her nieces were the ones who would help her down the steps to the dock at Lake Oconee. April loved pine cones and her nieces loved collecting pine cones for her. April never asked for much. From April, one could learn kindness, compassion for others, empathy, putting others first, and doing good. April helped her family to understand that some people are different and need a little understanding, and it's ok to be different. April was always grateful, and never unhappy with a gift. The simple things made April happy, especially a Bud Light on Sunday nights. April made friends wherever she went. 25 years ago, her Mom was blessed to find Becky Dowling and Lisa Taljan of Just People. April was truly beloved by her friends at Just People. And, living at the Just People Village in Roswell, April had an amazing social life with them. April is survived by her parents, Gail and Irv Laddin, brother Darryl (Ellen) Laddin, nieces Sara Claire and Maya Beth Laddin, Aunt Jayne and Uncle Bud Schiff, cousins Kara and Matthew and their families, and all her friends at Just People. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in April's memory to: Just People, Inc., P.O. Box 930037, Norcross, GA 30093. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2020