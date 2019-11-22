|
|
REDDICK, April Mrs. April J. Reddick, 64, of Douglasville, GA passed Monday, November 18, 2019. Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Reddick will be held at 12 PM, Saturday, November 23, at Saint Mark AME Church, 3605 Campbellton Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Reverend Forrest Dickey, Pastor, Reverend Larry Hudson, Eulogist. Interment to be held later at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Blvd., Canton, GA 30114. Visitation is 10 AM - 8 PM, TODAY, at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Family Hour 6 - 7 PM. Alpha Kappa Alpha Service 7 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241 - 5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019