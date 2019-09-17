|
CRAIN, Archie Ray Archie Ray Crain, age 86, passed away on September 14, 2019. Mr. Crain was born on October 19, 1932 in Indian Mound, Tennessee to the late Genie and Lennie Crain. Archie served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Austin Peay University and began a successful career with the Boy Scouts of America serving councils in Nashville, TN, Meridian, MS, Anniston, AL, Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA. He was a member of Mt. Bethel UMC. Archie was an avid golfer and loved spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Cynthia Crain; two children, Michael (Linda) Crain of Birmingham, AL and Sue (Brian) Steger, of Tupelo, MS; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and two brothers, Fred (Judy) Crain and Dean (Jane) Crain. A memorial service will be held at Mt. Bethel UMC, in Marietta, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00am. He will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery, in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Archie's name to either the Atlanta Area Council of the BSA or Mt. Bethel UMC.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 17, 2019