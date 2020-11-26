ZINN, Arden



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arden Zinn. Arden died on November 23, at the age of 83, in Atlanta.



Arden is survived by her children, Ed and Leslie (Jorge), and five grandchildren, Delaney, Diego, Micaela, Eitan and Raphael.



Arden was born in The Bronx, New York on September 26, 1937, to Erno and Karola Schwarcz. A very bright young girl, she skipped four grades and graduated from Hunter College at the age of 18.



After marrying and moving to Atlanta, Georgia, Arden became a pioneer in the world of exercise and wellness. In 1971, she opened her first Arden Zinn Exercise Studio, and by 1985, she had 24 studios in three states. She hosted her first fitness program, The New Fit Bit, on PBS in 1970. She later became CNN's fitness consultant in 1980. She was also the stretch coach for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Atlanta Hawks.



In 1993, Arden finally bought the juicer of her dreams, the Norwalk. To justify the expensive purchase, she began to make juices for her friends. Word spread, and eventually, Arden's Garden was born in 1995. Arden was never motivated by money, but only by wellness. When Arden first started making juice, her goal was to provide health to her community. She has changed the lives of many through her juices, her exercise, and her wondrous spirit. Arden's unconditional love for people will be remembered and cherished by her family, friends, and all who knew her.



Arden taught us your health is your wealth, to be kind to others, and to leave the world a better place.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Arden's Garden community. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store