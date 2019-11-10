Services
Arleen Boggs Obituary
BOGGS, Arleen BOGGS, Arleen (Cochran), age 75 of Atlanta, GA passed away on November 8, 2019. Arleen was born on November 16, 1943 in Cartersville, GA to the late Bernice Davis and late Ted Cochran. She spent her early years living in Cartersville surrounded by her "Grandmother", uncles, aunts, and beloved cousins. She moved to Atlanta, GA at the age of 13 and lived there until her death. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Joey. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Jenefer Sarka, son-in-law Ken Sarka; sisters, Gwen Gustavson (Jon), Nancy Davis (Jerry), and Joann Lee (Benny); several nieces and nephews, cousins, and an abundance of friends. She retired from AT&T after faithfully working in a number of positions through her years of devoted service. Arleen performed many roles in her life. Her greatest role was as an extraordinary mother to her daughter, Jeni. She was a person who drew others to her with her sense of humor, loyalty, and talent. She had friends from all walks of her life whether it be from her career, school years, neighborhood or the karaoke community. Her passion throughout life was music. She will be remembered for her amazing voice and performances through the years. Arleen overcame much adversity in her life. She was strong when life called for strength. She was wise when life's circumstances required wisdom. She was persistent when others would have given up. And she loved her family and friends fiercely. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12 noon at Wages & Sons Gwinnett Chapel with Rev. James Gwin officiating. Family visitation will be held before the service beginning at 11 o'clock. Interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, GA following the funeral service. Wages & Sons Gwinnett Chapel, 1031 Lawrenceville, Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA, 770-277-4550.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2019
