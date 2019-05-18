MAY, Armona Mrs. Armona Delorice Jay May was called home to be with God on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was married on February 9, 1952, to her husband Stancel L. May, Jr., and they enjoyed 67 wonderful years together. He and their four sons were at her bedside when she passed. After Stan returned from Korea in 1953, they lived in Moultrie, Georgia for several years. In 1956 the moved ot Atlanta, and in 1965 moved to the Jonesboro area, where they became members of the Jonesboro Presbyterian Church. She found great pleasure in participating in, and being with, member of her Church family. Born in Jerrell, Texas, on February 18, 1930, her family moved to a farm near Newton, Mississippi, at an early age where she grew up and graduated from Hickory High School. After retiring from J.C. Penney, she enjoyed her hobbies of flower gardening and attracting and feeding birds in her yard. She and Stan enjoyed traveling. In addition to Stan, she is succeeded by her four sons: Stephen Michael May (Laurel), Jay Anthony May, Stancel Leroy May, III (Kim), Geoffrey Windom May (Heather) and sister-in-law Clara Jay. She was preceded in death by her only daughter, Regina Carol May Babb. In addition, she is survived by thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the Sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, on Jodeco Road, to be followed immediately by a Memorial Service. Burial will follow at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 18, 2019