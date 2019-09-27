Services
Arnell Conard Obituary
CONARD (WALTON), Arnell Edith Celebration of life service for Mrs. Arnell Edith Walton Conard will be held 11 AM, on Saturday, September 28, 2019. New Life Presbyterian Church 6600 Old National Hwy., Atlanta, GA.30349. Rev. Dr. Pennon Lockhart, Officiating. Interment: Camp Memorial Park. Family will receive relatives and friends TODAY from 6 PM - 8 PM for the visitation. She leaves to cherish her memories to her husband, Willie James Conard; daughter, Jennifer Collette Conard; granddaughter, Channing Arnelle Clariett and a host of relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW Riverdale, GA 30296.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 27, 2019
