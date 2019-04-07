FRAM, Dr. Arnold Harvey Dr. Arnold Harvey Fram of Boynton Beach, FL, March 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty Sacks Fram of Chattanooga, TN and devoted father of Cheryl (Marc) Kootman; St. Louis, MO and Sheldon (Jill) Fram; Marietta, GA. Proud and caring grandfather of Jason, Jonathan and Katie Kootman, Jordan (Jon) Dollar, Brandon and Zachary Fram. Companion of many years to Judith Roye Cohen. Arnold was born on May 21, 1936. He was the son of the late Louise (Simowitz) Fram and the late Ruben Fram. He graduated from Emory University where he was a member of the Fraternal Order of AEPi. In 1960, Arnold graduated from Southern School of Optometry (Memphis, TN). That same year he married the love of his life, Betty Claire Sacks. Arnold practiced in Florence, SC for nearly 25 years with his wife Betty by his side for many of them as she acted as receptionist, bookkeeper and assistant extraordinaire! After retiring Arnold enjoyed traveling, reading and spending quality time with his family. Memorial contributions to the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary