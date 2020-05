HEFLIN, Arnold Arnold Heflin, a Birmingham, AL native, age 81, passed away on May 20, 2020. He graduated from Auburn University in 1961 with a degree in Journalism. He moved to Atlanta where he began his career in the Atlanta Real Estate market in 1969 with Adams-Cates Company. Later he would go on to work with several Atlanta office developers; John Portman, J. Michael Gearon, Dick Gray, and Robinson Humphrey Properties. He brokered some of the largest office leases with companies including First Union Bank and Suntrust. Arnold loved volunteering throughout his life. His most cherished memories include the 1996 Summer Olympics where he helped host the Australian Team. He also volunteered for the center of the visually impaired which would inspire his novel "Mockingbird's Song; Hettie Kellers 10 Maxims of Peace and Happiness". Arnold's greatest pride and joy in life came from spending time with his family. He survived by his siste, Ann Heflin, his children Dianne Beavers and Craig Heflin, and grandchildren Nicole Beavers, Schuyler and Caid Heflin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Francis of Assisi Building Fund-stfac.org . A celebration of Life will be held later.