DEL RISCO, Arquimedes Arquimedes del Risco, aged 98, passed away on Saturday, July 25 in his residence at the Golden Living Center in Atlanta. Arquimedes was born on August 27, 1921 in Camaguey, Cuba. In 1938, as a young man, he met Hortensia Margarita, to whom he would be married for 53 years. Arquimedes' involvement in the Cuban revolution in the late 1950s led to governmental persecution that made it necessary for him to flee his native land in 1961, eventually arriving in the United States. He and his family settled in California before moving to Atlanta in 1969. Spurred on by his faith and family, Arquimedes built a life in the Atlanta area, where he lived for nearly fifty years. He worked for many years at the Anaconda Aluminum Company, formerly in Fulton County. He was also a leader, teacher, and lay pastor in several church communities, including the Hispanic Mission at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, as well as at the First Hispanic Baptist Church in Decatur. Arquimedes will be remembered and cherished as the loving patriarch of his family. He was a model husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Arquimedes is survived by his sons Arquimedes Guillermo, with his wife Ereida, and Josue, with his wife Esther; by his daughters Anna Debora Cisneros and Martha Hortensia Robles, with her husband Ruben; and by his 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



