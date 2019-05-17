ADAMS, Arthur Arthur H. Adams died on April 30, 2019, at the age of 77, after a 2 1/2 year battle with Esophageal Cancer. He is survived by Lynn, his loving wife of 55 years, his children Elly and Nathan, their spouses Michael and Andrea respectively, four grandchildren (Morgan, Evan, Will, and Darby), twin sister Andrea (Onnie), and brother Drew. Art was born in Ithaca, NY, to Louise and Armand Adams. After graduating from Ithaca HS in 1959, he attended Cornell University where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Civil Engineering. Art worked as a partner and civil engineer at Greeley & Hansen for his entire career, designing water and sewage treatment plants around the world. After retiring in 2001, Art gave much of his time as an advisor and volunteer to the AARP, Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, local Finger Lakes organizations, Boy Scouts of America and Habitat for Humanity. An avid sailor and outdoorsman, Art cherished summers on Keuka Lake with friends and family and is undoubtedly sailing happily into the sunset patiently awaiting 5pm cocktail hour. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 am at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, 180 Academy Street, Alpharetta, Georgia, 30009. In lieu of flowers, donations shall be made to the FRAXA Research Foundation. www.FRAXA.org Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019