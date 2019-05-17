Services
South Care Cremation and Funeral Society- Alpharetta
595 Franklin Rd. SE
Alpharetta, GA 30009
678-735-5500
For more information about
Arthur ADAMS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Alpharetta Presbyterian Church
180 Academy Street
Alpharetta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur ADAMS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur ADAMS Obituary
ADAMS, Arthur Arthur H. Adams died on April 30, 2019, at the age of 77, after a 2 1/2 year battle with Esophageal Cancer. He is survived by Lynn, his loving wife of 55 years, his children Elly and Nathan, their spouses Michael and Andrea respectively, four grandchildren (Morgan, Evan, Will, and Darby), twin sister Andrea (Onnie), and brother Drew. Art was born in Ithaca, NY, to Louise and Armand Adams. After graduating from Ithaca HS in 1959, he attended Cornell University where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Civil Engineering. Art worked as a partner and civil engineer at Greeley & Hansen for his entire career, designing water and sewage treatment plants around the world. After retiring in 2001, Art gave much of his time as an advisor and volunteer to the AARP, Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, local Finger Lakes organizations, Boy Scouts of America and Habitat for Humanity. An avid sailor and outdoorsman, Art cherished summers on Keuka Lake with friends and family and is undoubtedly sailing happily into the sunset patiently awaiting 5pm cocktail hour. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 am at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, 180 Academy Street, Alpharetta, Georgia, 30009. In lieu of flowers, donations shall be made to the FRAXA Research Foundation. www.FRAXA.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now