BARLOW, Arthur Townsend "Art" Mr. Arthur (Art) Townsend Barlow, age 98, of Alpharetta, GA died Wednesday April 29, 2020 from the Covid-19 virus. Art was a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1939. He was an outstanding athlete, excelling at basketball, baseball, and wrestling. In the fall of 1939, Art was accepted and enrolled at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pa. He entered the School of Commerce and played on the University freshman basketball team. Art's education was interrupted due to World War II. During the war, he was a US Naval Aviator. He completed pre-flight training at Chapel Hill, NC and served honorably as a flight instructor at US Naval Air Station Atlanta and Pensacola. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant JG. It was in Pensacola that Art married his beautiful wife Mary Tonkinson in the chapel on the Pensacola Naval Base April 5, 1945. They would go on to have 3 children. After an honorable discharge, Art completed his studies at Drexel with a BS in Commerce. He went on to a successful sales career for Best Foods/Unilever Inc. After successfully holding several sales positions of increasing responsibility around the U.S., he moved to the Atlanta area as Regional Vice President in 1972 and retired in 1986. Art was an avid golfer and active member at Rivermont Country Club. A devout Catholic, he was a longtime parishioner at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. He was a great fan of all sports but also was a prolific reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and sudoku, was an avid gardener who taught us all how to garden and appreciate nature and was a lover of animals. He was always patient and understanding, a diverse conversationalist on many, many topics and who knew how to listen. Art loved laughing and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Art was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary, parents Arthur K. and Beatrice, and brothers William, Donald, and Brinkley. Art is survived by his sister Harriet D'Alonso of Blue Bell, PA, children Mark (Karen) of Mullica Hill, NJ, Vicki (Mike) McCormick of Alpharetta, GA, and Todd of Alpharetta, GA. Also surviving are grandchildren Patrick of Mount Pleasant, SC, Jennifer (Keith) Rinehimer of Yardley, PA, Stacey (Matt) McHale of Langhorne, PA, Scott of Mullica Hill, NJ, Brooke of Atlanta, GA, and Nicholas of Atlanta, GA along with great grandchildren Kyle, Eric, Sean and Jamie Rinehimer, and Kaylee and Kellan McHale. He is also survived by Cousin Stef Campbell of Lawrenceville, GA and many beloved nieces and nephews. Art's life was made even richer with all the many friends he made over the years whom he loved and who loved him. He loved life and was cherished by many for his wonderful sense of humor, immense kindness, humility and generosity. He had a huge heart. He was a blessing to us all and is terribly missed. Arrangements will be handled by Northside Chapel of Roswell, Ga. There will be a Catholic Mass and a Celebration of Life on a date to be determined. Interment will be at the United States National Cemetery in Canton, Ga. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation to the charity of your liking can be made in Art's name.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020