|
|
CARRINGTON, Arthur Arthur Carrington, known to most as Art, passed away early Friday morning, October 11, 2019 at home surrounded by family. His Memorial Service will be held at: The Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, Greensboro, NC 27403 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 10:00 AM Repass to follow in the Fellowship Hall Full obituary can be found at: TriadFuneralService.com The Family Kindly Requests, in lieu of flowers, your donations be made to: https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 16, 2019