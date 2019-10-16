Services
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC 27407
(336) 275-1005
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
The Congregational United Church of Christ
400 W. Radiance Drive
Greensboro, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Carrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Carrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Carrington Obituary
CARRINGTON, Arthur Arthur Carrington, known to most as Art, passed away early Friday morning, October 11, 2019 at home surrounded by family. His Memorial Service will be held at: The Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, Greensboro, NC 27403 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 10:00 AM Repass to follow in the Fellowship Hall Full obituary can be found at: TriadFuneralService.com The Family Kindly Requests, in lieu of flowers, your donations be made to: https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now