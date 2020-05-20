|
|
COOPER, Arthur Howell Arthur Howell Cooper of Atlanta, GA and Highlands, NC, 78, died April 10, 2020 in Atlanta. He was born in Atlanta on August 4, 1941, the third child of the late Joseph Walter Cooper, Jr. and the late Katharine Mitchell Howell of Atlanta. He is survived by his brother, Joseph Walter Cooper, III and his wife, Margaret (Peggy) McCullough of Waverly, AL, niece, Margaret Cooper Belcher Plott of Waverly, AL and great-nephew, Jesse Green Belcher of Auburn, AL, nephew, Joseph Walter Cooper, IV (Namrata Gujal) and great-niece, Jasmine Singh Cooper of Burbank, CA, nephew, Samuel Inman Cooper, II (Cristy Aguilar) and great-nephews, Samuel Inman Cooper, III and Aaron Daniel Cooper, great-niece, Savannah Juliet Cooper of Peoria, AZ, and nephew, John Gresham Cooper of Fernandina Beach, FL. He was predeceased by his sister, Katharine Howell Cooper Hardin and is survived by her children, Katharine Cooper Hardin of Dawsonville, GA, and Allen (Bo) Hardin, Jr. (Sheri Chapman), Atlanta, GA, great-nieces, Katharine Chapman Hardin, Atlanta, GA, and Caroline Cooper Hardin, Los Angeles, CA, and great-nephew, Allen Sage Hardin, III of Dallas, TX. Howell graduated from E. Rivers Elementary School and The Westminster Schools. He attended Princeton University and Georgia State University. During the 1960's and 70's Howell worked for and was an officer of The First National Bank of Atlanta. Later he worked with his brother Joe and Jerry E. Dilts in the renovation and remodeling business. In 1990 he and his partner of many years Robert L. Comans (who predeceased him in 2008) founded and managed The Buckhead Floral Company until retirement in 2000. For decades he served as a Director and member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Summit Industries, Inc. During his lifetime he enjoyed traveling, making numerous trips throughout Europe. One of his favorite trips occurred in 2004 when he traveled extensively in China. Howell also enjoyed researching and collecting antique flat silver patterns. He was a lifelong and devoted member of The First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. He was a Life Member of The Piedmont Driving Club and The Capital City Club. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309 or The Westminster Schools, Class of 1959 Scholarship Fund, 1424 West Paces Ferry Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2020