HEYMAN, II, Arthur Arthur Heyman, II, (92), passed away on May 27th. Born on December 31, 1926 to the late Josephine Joel and Herman Heyman, Arthur lived in Atlanta, GA his entire life. Arthur shared his life with his late beloved wife, Elsye Weil Heyman, for over 52 years. He is survived by daughters, Terri Heyman (Marc Cohen), Sandy Springs, and Pam Lavender, New Milford, CT.; grandsons Aaron Lavender; Andrew (Maya) Lavender and Adam Lavender; Alex Cohen; Beth (Jesse) Pullias; great-grandson Rio Paul Lavender. Arthur is also survived by his loving companion Shirley Michalove. Arthur graduated from Druid Hills High School, Decatur, GA in 1943 and was a lifetime Atlantan except for his college years at the University of Georgia and his service in the U.S. Navy as a radio operator from 1944 to 1946. He received his BA in Business from UGA in 1948. Arthur joined Davison's Department Store as men's sportswear buyer. In 1958, he founded his own store, Arthur's Men's and Boy's Shop, in southwest Atlanta which was a ticket agent for the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons. In 1968 he began successful career developing shopping centers, particularly Kmart stores. In 1971 Arthur became President and CEO of Financial Properties, a subsidiary of Abrams Industries and in 1983 he became a partner in T.O.H. Associates until his full retirement in 2009. Arthur was a founding member of Temple Sinai Atlanta in 1968 and remained active until the end of his life, serving as President from 1980-82 and on many committees. He had a lifelong passion for the Reform Judaism and served on the national boards of: Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) from 1987 - 2008 and as an honorary Board Member until his death including working on the Maintenance of Union Membership (MUM) committee; Association of Reform Zionists of America (ARZA) and was a delegate to the World Zionist Congress numerous times. Arthur loved to travel, making it to all seven continents in his lifetime and was proud of being a driver for the Israel Olympic team during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Arthur was an avid golfer and achieved two golfing milestones in his life: shooting a round of golf below his age and making a hole in one. Most of all, Arthur will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to numerous people whom he supported throughout his life and whose lives were blessed by his presence and will be diminished by his absence. The family would like to thank his caregivers Morris, Prisca and especially Sharon Oliver. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Temple Sinai Atlanta Arthur and Elsye Heyman Endowment Fund or Weinstein Hospice. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2019