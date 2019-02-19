SCHOENBERG, Arthur Louis Arthur Louis Schoenberg, 92, died February 17, 2019 in Atlanta. He was a lifelong resident of Atlanta. Arthur attended Boys High School in Atlanta. He graduated from Emory School of Business Administration in 1948. Throughout his long career in the building materials and construction industries, Arthur was a homebuilder and served in management in multiple national companies. He was an avid do-it-yourselfer which included totally refinishing all the cabinets in the kitchen. After retirement he was a caregiver to Sara, his wife of 67 years; he was deeply devoted to his family. Arthur is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Howard Schoenberg, Alan and Emily Schoenberg, and Barry Schoenberg; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Sharon and Brian Whelton, grandson David Nabers, and several nieces and nephews. Please sign online guestbook at www.edressler.com. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (www.cmtausa.org). Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary